TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: UNC Football Making Its Mark In The 757

The national recruiting landscape shook a little last week when Mack Brown and North Carolina secured a commitment from 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes, the top-rated player at his position in the nation and the No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

The Tar Heels already had 16 commits for the class that were impressive enough for a top-10 ranking before Grimes popped, but getting him and that he’s from the talent-loaded Tidewater area in Virginia getting him over Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M made it a national story.

But that story might not be over, as THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss in this podcast. UNC planted a flag in the 757 soil in Tidewater, and could plant another soon, and then more may follow.

Carolina is recruiting the 757 with gusto and could have a lot of success there moving forward.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



