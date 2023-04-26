NOTE: We will soon launch the "Daily Drop" with weekday podcasts, so this is just a sample of what's coming. We will also discuss fun topics, historical stuff, and looking ahead topics. Plus, we will take questions from listeners.

North Carolina’s football program welcomed nine transfers into the program this past winter, three of whom are offensive players. And in this discussion, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on what they learned about Willie Lampkin, Tez Walker, and Nate McCollum.

Lampkin was the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year last season playing for Coastal Carolina, Walker caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 TDs at Kent State, and McCollum caught 60 passes at Georgia Tech.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.

**************************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

***************************************************************************************