THI Podcast: Virginia-Carolina Preview Pod

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s matchup versus Virginia slated for Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The No. 21 Tar Heels enter with a 1-1 record having lost at Virginia Tech and defeated Georgia State, while the Cavaliers are 2-0 with lopsided home victories over William & Mary and Illinois.

The Wahoos have outscored their opponents 85-14 so far this season and are allowing 260 total yards per game. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 744 yards, seven touchdowns, and an interception.

UNC QB Sam Howell is coming off a performance in which he passed for 352 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 104 yards and two scores, which was only the second time in program history a Tar Heel passed for 300-plus and ran for 100-plus yards in the same game.

The game kicks at 7:30 and will air on the ACC Network.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.





