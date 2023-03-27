As we continue putting a bow on North Carolina’s basketball season and lending perspective to what transpired, here THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what a difference a year makes for where the program was at this time last year compared to now.

The Tar Heels played for the national championship last April, but went 20-13 (11-9 ACC) this season and didn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Numerous players have transferred out, and Hubert Davis and his staff are in the process of somewhat reshaping the program and team for the 2023-24 season.

Jacob and AJ have a healthy discussion about all of this.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

