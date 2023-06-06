THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss why guard Simeon Wilcher decided to request his release from his national letter of intent to North Carolina.

With Wilcher leaving the Tar Heels are back to two members of the class of 2023 in Zayden High and Elliot Cadeau.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

