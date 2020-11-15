TarHeelIllustrated - THI Postscript: UNC's Shootout Victory Over Wake Forest

THI staff writer and Publisher Andrew Jones take a next day look at North Carolina’s 59-53 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

In addition to their 3 Things postgame video, the postscript takes a look at some other angles while more deeply exploring elements of this game.

In this edition, Jacob & AJ discuss what was learned from UNC overcoming a 21-point deficit and getting the win, how the freshmen defensive players performed late and that they need more game reps, ask the question if the LBs are playing too many snaps, break down the ugly defensive numbers on the season, give WR Dyami Brown some major props and look ahead at the final three games beginning with Notre Dame’s visit the day after Thanksgiving.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



