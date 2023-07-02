CHAPEL HILL – Kendre’ Harrison, a big-time class of 2026 tight end who attends Reidsville (NC) High School, was one of the top prospects at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp at North Carolina Koman Practice Complex on Sunday, and THI was there to shoot an isolation video of him.

At 6-foot-7 and 237 pounds, Harrison is highly sought after with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Oregon, and UNC, among others.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

