CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina used a 24-6 run in the second half to pull away from feisty Lehigh on Sunday as the Tar Heels earned a 90-68 victory at the Smith Center.

Here, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements to the Tar Heels’ victory.

Armando Bacot and RJ Davis scored 22 points each for UNC, and Bacot also added 20 rebounds to his stat line.

UNC improved to 2-0 while the Mountain Hawks dropped to 0-3.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.