CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina 62-57 loss to Duke on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels led 55-54 with 4:20 left, but the Blue Devils outscored them 8-2 to close out the game.

UNC shot 30.4 percent from the floor, including 21.7 percent from the perimeter, as it now likely must win the ACC Tournament in Greensboro next week to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Jacob & AJ discuss that, how a veteran team can fall apart late again versus a young Duke team, poor shooting and how the Heels get to those shots, and what this means.

UNC closes out the regular season 19-12 overall and 12-8 in the ACC. Duke is 23-8 and 13-7.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

