ATLANTA – North Carolina fell for the 11th time in 13 games at Georgia Tech with a 46-42 loss to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

UNC allowed all 46 points, 537 yards, and 23 first downs combined in the second and fourth quarters in the loss, squandering an offensive performance that saw Omarion Hampton run for 153 yards and Drake Maye pass for 310 yards.

Here, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from the Tar Heels’ loss.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.