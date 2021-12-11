THI TV: 3 Things from Carolina's Victory Over Elon

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some key elements from North Carolina’s 80-63 victory over Elon on Saturday night from the Smith Center.

Jacob & AJ hit on how the Tar Heels found ways to generate some offense on a night they weren’t all that effective in the halfcourt, how they dominated the backboards, had a couple of 20-point scorers again, and what this performance means.

Caleb Love and Dawson Garcia led UNC with 22 points each, but it was also the Tar Heels’ work on the glass (17 second-chance points) and turning defense into offense (23 points off Elon turnovers) that were the difference in the game.

The Tar Heels improved to 7-2 on the season while the Phoenix dropped to 2-8.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.