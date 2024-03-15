WASHINGTON, DC – Top-seed North Carolina advanced to the ACC Tournament championship game on Friday night with a 72-65 win over Pittsburgh at Capital One Arena.

The Tar Heels (27-6) trailed by two points at halftime, and by as many as nine in the first half. But the combination of UNC limiting Pitt stars Blake Hinson and Ishmael Leggett to just 11 points, while RJ Davis finished with 25 and Armando Bacot scored 19 and grabbed 11 boards, helped UNC secure the win.

Carolina will face the winner of the NC State-Virginia game on Saturday night.

Here we break down some key elements from the win, including the Tar Heels' defensive performance, Davis and Bacot's big nights, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner