GREENSBORO, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 78-56 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday in the opening round of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Tar Heels led 32-26 at the half but built a 68-43 lead on the strength of hot shooting and good enough defense to keep the Hokies from scoring on 18 of their first 25 possessions of the half. Garrison Brooks scored 20 points and Brandon Robinson added 17, netting five of six shots from 3-point range on the night. Four Tar Heels scored in double figures.

UNC improved to 14-18 and will face Syracuse on Wednesday night at 9:30 for a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.