TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC’s ACCT Win Over Virginia Tech

GREENSBORO, NC – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements of North Carolina’s 81-73 victory over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament on Thursday night from the Greensboro Coliseum.

Carolina trailed by three points at halftime, but asserted itself on the glass after the intermission and got eruptions from RJ Davis and Armando Bacot to seize control of the game in pulling away.

Davis led UNC with 19 points while Bacot finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Day’Ron Sharpe added 10 points and Leaky Black scored all eight of his points in the second half, which included the junior wing draining a pair of three-pointers.

UNC improved to 18-9 and advanced to face Florida State in the semifinals on Friday night. The Hokies dropped to 15-6.