TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss At Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - THI staff writer Jacob Turner is joined by publisher Andrew Jones from Scott Stadium at the University of Virginia to discuss North Carolina's 44-41 loss to UVA on Saturday night.

Jacob and AJ look at the many self-inflcited mistakes that cost the Tar Heels, an amazing night for Sam Howell connecting with Dyami Brown, and how the Tar Heels struggled mightily on the road once again.

UNC droped to 4-2 on the season while the Cavaliers improved to 2-4.