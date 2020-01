BLACKSBURG, VA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 79-77 double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

UNC led 49-37 with 13 minutes left in regulation but couldn’t hold on, as the Tar Heels dropped their sixth consecutive ACC game for the first time in program history.

The Tar Heels fell to 8-10 overall and 1-6 in the ACC while the Hokies improved to 14-5 and 5-3.