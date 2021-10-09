THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss To Florida State

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what went wrong for North Carolina in its 35-25 loss to Florida State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on the decisive second and third quarters, the rash of mistakes the Tar Heels made, and discuss what this means.

UNC dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC, while the Seminoles improved to 2-4 and 2-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

