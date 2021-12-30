THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Loss To South Carolina

CHARLOTTE – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium.

The Tar Heels were clobbered out of the gate, allowing 15 points and 176 yards on just six plays for the Gamecocks’ first two possessions, and UNC never really threatened.

UNC couldn’t muster much offensively, ending with a season-low total yards, while it allowed South Carolina to play entirely out of character on offense.

The Heels end their season at 6-7 while the Gamecocks improved to 7-6.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

