THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory At Georgia Tech

ATLANTA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss a few key elements from North Carolina’s 79-62 victory over Georgia Tech on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.

The Tar Heels overcame allowing a 19-2 first-half run in part by forging a 22-4 eruption of their own in the second half, while also shooting 65.5 percent from the floor after halftime, including 7-for-9 from three-point range.

RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points while Caleb Love added 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Armando Bacot (15 points, 13 rebounds), and Brady Manek (15 points – 13 over the final 14 minutes of the game) also scored in double figures for Carolina.

UNC improved to 6-2 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, while the Yellow Jackets fell to 5-3 and 0-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




