THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Georgia State

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key points from North Carolina’s 59-17 victory over Georgia State on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

AJ & Jacob hit on Sam Howell’s amazing night, how the Tar Heels pulled away in the third quarter and why the manner they did it is so important, and that the team needed a night like this as it gets ready for a much stiffer challenge from Virginia when the Wahoos visit next weekend.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

