THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over Louisville

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three noteworthy elements from North Carolina’s 70-63 victory over Louisville on Monday night from the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels outscored the Cardinals 10-3 over the final 6:23 of the contest, holding them to 1-for-9 shooting, in salting away the game.

Brady Manek led UNC with 17 points while RJ Davis and Caleb Love each added 16, and Armando Bacot finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, his 21sth double-double of the season.

UNC improved to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC, while Louisville dropped to 12-15 and 6-11.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.