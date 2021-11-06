THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over No. 9 Wake Forest

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements of North Carolina’ 58-55 victory over No. 9 Wake Forest on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels trailed 45-27 in the third quarter before rolling off a 31-3 run to take the lead and win the contest.

Ty Chandler ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns and Sam Howell became the school’s all-time leader in total yards as UNC improved to 5-4 on the season while the Demon Deacons fell to 8-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




