THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Victory Over No. 9 Wake Forest
CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three elements of North Carolina’ 58-55 victory over No. 9 Wake Forest on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
The Tar Heels trailed 45-27 in the third quarter before rolling off a 31-3 run to take the lead and win the contest.
Ty Chandler ran for 213 yards and four touchdowns and Sam Howell became the school’s all-time leader in total yards as UNC improved to 5-4 on the season while the Demon Deacons fell to 8-1.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.