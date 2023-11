CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina kicked off the 2023-24 season with an 86-70 victory over Radford on Monday night at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 25 points and 13 rebounds, RJ Davis and Cormac Ryan added 13 each, and Harrison Ingram chipped in 12.

UNC led 46-41 at the half and used a 23-8 run in the second half to pull away from the Highlanders.

Here, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss three key elements from Carolina’s performance.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay.