SYRACUSE, NY – THI publisher Andrew Jones discusses North Carolina’s 92-79 win over Syracuse on Saturday at the Carrier Dome.

UNC shot 51.6 percent for the game, including 42.3 percent (11-for-26) from beyond the arc while assisting on 25 of 33 buckets.

Garrison Brooks scored 26 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while Cole Anthony scored 25 points and handed out seven assists. Christian Keeling added 18 points.

UNC is now 11-2 in this building and 15-2 all-time versus the Orange.

The Tar Heels won their second straight game for just the third time since before Thanksgiving improving to 12-17 overall and 5-13 in the ACC while the Orange dropped to 16-13 and 9-9.



