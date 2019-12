RALEIGH – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s 41-10 victory over N.C. State on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

UNC improved to 6-6 overall and 4-4 in the ACC and is now bowl eligible.

The Tar Heels scored 28 points in the third quarter and outgained the Wolfpack 620-289 on the night.