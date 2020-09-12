 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Syracuse
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-12 17:00:12 -0500') }} football Edit

THI TV: 3 Things From UNC's Win Over Syracuse

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and publisher Andrew Jones discuss 3 Things from North Carolina’s 31-6 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels overcame a sluggish first two-plus quarters on offense and special teams to pull away with three touchdowns in the final period. The defense was outstanding all game holding the Orange to 202 total yards while registering seven sacks and forcing nine punts.

UNC improved to 1-0 while the Orange dropped to 0-1.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}