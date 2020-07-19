TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: 4-Star 2022 LB Malaki Hamrick VTO ISO Video

MATTHEWS, NC – THI was on hand last weekend for the VTO Elite 100 football camp and shot the following isolation video of class of 2022 linebacker/defensive end Malaki Hamrick.

The 4-star standout end from Shelby (NC) High School can play just about anywhere on the football field and has spent time on defense in the past rotating, but his focus on this day was linebacker.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder has an offer from North Carolina and plans on visiting Chapel Hill whenever the NCAA ends the current extended dead period due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. In addition to the Tar Heels, Hamrick has offers from West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Arizona State among others.



