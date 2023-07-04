CHAPEL HILL – Gus Ritchey, a 4-star class of 2025 defensive end, was one of the top prospects at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp at North Carolina Koman Practice Complex on Sunday, and THI was there to shoot an isolation video of him.

At 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, Ritchey attends Northwood High School in Pittsboro, NC. He is the No. 19 player nationally at his position, and is the No. 7 prospect in North Carolina.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

