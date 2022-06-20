THI TV: 4-Star WR Jonathan Paylor ISO | Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for the annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex and show the following isolation video of 4-star class of 2024 WR Jonathan Paylor.

At 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Paylor is the No. 119 overall prospect nationally in the class, including No. 19 at his position, and he is the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina. Paylor, who attends Cummings High School in Burlington, also spoke with THI after the camp session. You can read that interview HERE.

*Video edited by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A UNC TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



