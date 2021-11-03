 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Access Everything On Our Site For FREE For 30 Days Now!!!
2021-11-03 00:37:28 -0500

THI TV: Access Everything On Our Site For FREE For 30 Days Now!!!

Have you been thinking about joining Tar Heel Illustrated, or at least looking for a way to give us a try? Now is your chance.

With Hubert Davis’ first basketball season almost here, football closing out its final month, and hoops and football recruiting on fire, now is a great time to take advantage of our offer to spend 30 days for FREE on THI so you can get a first-hand experience with our work, our perspectives, our boards, and our community.

So, check us out, no strings attached, and become a part of THI!

Offer: 30-day free trial

Promo Code: HUBERT21

Offer valid through November 9, 2021

New users: SIGN UP HERE!!!

