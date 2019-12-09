CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – THI was courtside Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena as North Carolina fell to Virginia, 56-47, and shot extended isolation video of freshman forward Armando Bacot.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot was injured during UNC’s loss to Ohio State on Wednesday night and wasn’t supposed to play versus the Cavaliers, but he started and played 25 minutes scoring 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting and grabbed two rebounds.





Here is an isolation video of Bacot from Sunday:





Note: ACC rules do not permit the media to use more than two minutes of game footage.