THI TV: Brady Manek | UNC Basketball ISO Series

As THI concludes Brady Manek week, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the Oklahoma transfer, his strengths and how he will help North Carolina this coming basketball season.

That includes his role, how he can coexist with Armando Bacot and Dawson Garcia as the Tar Heels’ bigs, and more.

At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, Manek left Oklahoma as the program’s 14th all-time leading scorer with 1,459 points. He is the tallest player in Big XII history to convert 200 three-pointers in a career and became the first player ever in the conference to make 200 threes and block 100 shots. He is the only OU player to collectively hit the following milestones: 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 three-pointers, and 100 blocks.

Last season, Manek averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while playing 25.1 minutes per contest. He had higher scoring averages as a sophomore and junior, a year he was at 14.4 points per game and made the All BigXII team. A year ago, Manek shot 42.4 percent from the floor, including 37.5 percent from three-point range after converting 48 of 128 attempts. For his career, Manek has shot 45.4 percent overall, including 37.4 percent (235-for-628) from beyond the arc.



