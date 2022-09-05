CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday to discuss his team’s 63-61 win at Appalachian State over the weekend, the many issues surrounding the defense’s performance, and some things about quarterback Drake Maye and the offense.

For the most part, Brown spoke about the defense, which allowed six touchdowns (40 points), 338 yards, and 18 first downs in the fourth quarter at App.

UNC improved to 2-0 and this week travels to Atlanta to face Georgia State (0-1) for a noon kickoff.

Above is the video of Brown’s presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

Note: Prior to the presser, UNC announced that WR Josh Downs, OT Spencer Rolland, and RB Caleb Hood will be monitored during the week and will be game time decisions Saturday at Georgia State.

*Regarding Downs, Brown said he just couldn’t go and let the staff know a day or two before the App game. Asked if he’s given any thought to shutting down Downs for this week’s game and maybe until ACC play starts, Brown said that hasn’t been discussed.

*Regarding senior WR Antoine Green, per a text from a UNC spokesperson on Monday evening: “The trainers are pleased with Antoine Green’s progress. Won’t put a timeline on it but are happy with the progress he’s making.”





*Offensive Player of the Game – Drake Maye. Brown also singled out Kobe Paysour (eight catches, 92 yards, 1 TD) saying, “He stepped in and did such an outstanding job for the first time to really play much in a position that mattered.”

*Defensive Player of the Game - Des Evans (six tackles). “He was all over the field and really hustled and made plays. Really pleased with him. That’s probably the best game he’s played.”





*Special teams Player of the Game - Noah Burnette (two long FGs, seven PATs). “He stepped in and kicked field goals. They were solid kicks and straight through, and we’re very proud of him for his first time that he played.”

*Brown made a point of noting that UNC didn’t have its initial starting RB and its top two WRs with a new QB starting in his second game and still scored 63 points.





*Brown is pleased the offense scored on nine of its 12 possessions, but was critical they didn’t convert with a touchdown after Cedric Gray’s interception gave the offense the ball inside the App 30-yard-line.

*Four false start penalties were a concern. Brown said there were some communication issues.

“It’s interesting, your new center (Corey Gaynor) and (left tackle) Asim (Richards) were having trouble because they were talking (line calls) and Drake was trying to get the ball snapped. And it was loud, but we’re going to play in loud places.

"So we really did a poor job in four of those five penalties because of lack of communication at the line of scrimmage and with our quarterback with the snap… Corey and Drake and the offensive line have to get that straightened out, but those are things that can get straightened out.”





*Overall, regarding the offense, Brown said, “Offensively we feel really, really good about where we’re headed.”

*Brown wasn’t so positive with respect to the defense, which was shredded for 664 yards and 37 first downs.

“We were inconsistent. Gotta get a lot of things fixed.”





*Regarding App’s fourth quarter: “We relaxed, got tired, mostly missed tackles and too many penalties. We had penalties that (kept) extending drive after drive after drive… Seven penalties on defensive is just ridiculous. That’s too many.”

*Brown on defensive coordinator Gene Chizik: “I’ve got all the confidence in Gene Chizik.”





*Both Brown and Chizik said the secondary may have gotten tired Saturday, ‘So we should have substituted more, especially in the back end with some guys,” Brown said.

*Adding to his comments about the game before taking questions, Brown said, “We could not have messed it up more. We messed up everything you could possibly mess up and still won.”





*One might think there is a trigger point with what’s wrong on defense, and as a result, there’s a cascading effect. Brown deferred to Chizik and didn’t get into the specifics exactly, noting Chizik would speak with the media later and would go more into detail. But he didn’t shy from the ugliness.

“They’re not playing with that much confidence, and I would say they’re more inconsistent. They played really well for some of the game. But we said you’ve got to stop the run, we gave up 288 yards rushing.

“And then we gave up 21 explosives, which is absolutely ridiculous. And only three of those explosives were in the second and third quarters. So, it is what it is, gotta be fixed.”





*Brown was rather open and blunt about the defense responding to a question about how the film session was Sunday. “They’re embarrassed,” he said about the staff. “They’re disappointed. We’re not playing as good as we should, not playing as good as we thought we would, and gotta get it fixed.”

*He also said “there are too many pieces” to what’s wrong. This isn’t like an arson investigation where the starting point can be squarely identified. The issues are extensive and broader than that.





*So, how has Brown approached communicating about the problems with Chizik and the defensive staff? Is it a positive approach or a hardline approach?

He first noted how they handle the players.

“You do both. You pick up your team because you found a way to win the game, you pick up your team because they played really well on defense in the second and third quarter… And then we have a thing we call ‘Accountable Sunday.’”

They are when the staff shows the team plays in which mistakes were made and isolate them making each player accountable.

Now the coaches:

“With the coaches, I do both. ‘This is good, this is unacceptable. We can’t do this and be the program that we want to be.’ And you get a guy like Gene, he’s been around so long he knows it, he’s been a head coach.

“So you really just be honest and do the best you can.”





*Georgia State lost at South Carolina 35-14, so this will be its opener, and UNC is the first Power 5 team to play a game at GSU. Brown noted that the Panthers led 14-12 in the third quarter Saturday versus the Gamecocks.

“So, we’re the biggest game in the history at Appalachian State last week, and we’re the biggest game in the history of Georgia State this week. We are getting a test.”

*Brown was asked a couple of questions about recruiting, one about how the ACC played this past weekend, having to play on the road again this week, how the Georgia State game came about, and more.



