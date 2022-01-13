THI TV: Brown On Why Changes Were Made, Chizik & Warren

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Thursday to introduce new assistant coaches Gene Chizik and Charlton Warren, as well as to go over what led to changes in the staff, plus a few other things.

*Brown spent a few mintes going over the season and some of its accomplishments and those of the senior class.

*Brown said he immediately started to evaluate the program after the loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which took place on a Thursday. The following morning, as THI has reported, he met with Jay Bateman and they agreed to part ways.

*Brown’s first phone call was to Gene Chizik, who accepted Brown’s offer before knowing any specifics about the job other than he would run the defense.

*Brown hired Charlton Warren as well because Chizik asked if he could join the staff as well. As a result, Brown was forced to make room for Warren by letting go of Jovan Dewitt.

*Running backs coach Larry Porter now run the special teams, but will get input from the entire staff as well as Brown.

*Brown also evaluated the offense, and while he recognized the need to improve pass protection, allowing TFLs, and scoring touchdowns in the red zone, no changes will be made there. He is pleased with the overall production of the offense.

