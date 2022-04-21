THI TV: Bryson Nesbit ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is sophomore tight end Bryson Nesbit, who caught seven passes for 154 yards and a touchdown last season. Nesbit, who got in a lot of work at wide receiver this spring, including at slot even though he is 6-feet-6 and 220 pounds, is expected to have a big role in the Tar Heels’ offense this fall.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



