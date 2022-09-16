With North Carolina in a bye week, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Brandon Peay discuss their thoughts about the Tar Heels’ offense three games into the season, both positives and negatives.

The Tar Heels (3-0) are averaging 51.3 points per game and ten different players have scored touchdowns. Quarterback Drake Maye is off to a sensational start, true freshman running back Omarion Hampton leads the team in rushing and with five touchdowns, and the Heels are nearly perfect scoring touchdowns in the red zone.

AJ & Brandon discuss those things and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************