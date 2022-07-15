THI TV: Caleb Love | Looking Ahead

Love finished the season averaging 15.9 points per contest for the Tar Heels while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. He converted 86.3 percent of his free throws. In addition, Love was second on the team averaging 5.6 assists, he also had 37 steals and blocked nine shots.

They hit on how his game grew last season, what are his points of emphasis this offseason, and project looking ahead.

THI's "Look Ahead" series is brought to you by: @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net**

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Andy is a long time Rivals member, diehard college football fan, and franchise veteran - having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net. Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net or (404) 973-9901.