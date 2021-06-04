THI TV: Caleb Love | UNC Basketball ISO Series

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC rising Sophomore point guard Caleb Love, whom THI ran the first two parts of our Look Ahead series a few weeks ago, however the podcast was not ready at that time.

A 6-foot-4 native of St. Louis, Love was second on North Carolina’s team in scoring last season at 10.5 points per game and led the Tar Heels with 3.6 assists per contest.

He also shot 31.6 percent from the floor, including 26.6 percent (34-for-128) from three-point range, 80.8 percent (63-for-78) from the free throw line, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 turnovers, had 34 steals, and 10 blocks on the season.

Jacob & AJ discuss what Love did this past season, what must improve going into next season, and more.