THI TV: Class Of 2023 UNC Commit Christian Hamilton ISO

CONCORD, NC – THI was at JM Robinson High School on Wednesday night for a four-team football jamboree, and shot an isolation video of North Carolina class of 2023 commit Christian Hamilton.

A 4-star wide receiver who attends Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, NC, Hamilton committed to the Tar Heels on July 1. The other schools competing were Concord, West Charlotte, and Robinson.

The future UNC receiver opens his high school season August 19 versus Hunter Huss High School.

*Video edits by Brandon Peay & Jacob Turner.

