WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was courtside Tuesday night at Joel Coliseum for North Carolina’s 74-57 loss to Wake Forest.

While none of the Tar Heels played well, we have still decided to run some isolation video of Cole Anthony’s performance and some sequences when the clock was not running.

Anthony’s line for the night was 5-for-19 from the floor, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range, four rebounds, four assists, seven turnovers a block and a steal.