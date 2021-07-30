THI TV: Dawson Garcia | UNC Basketball ISO Series

As THI concludes Dawson Garcia week, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the Marquette transfer, his strengths and how he will help North Carolina this coming basketball season.

Garcia averaged 13.0 points per game and 6.6 boards per contest. He shot 48 percent from the floor overall, including 35.6 percent (26-for-73) from three-point range. He attempted 106 free throws, converting 78.3 percent. He made the Big East All-Freshman team.

He scored 15-plus points in a game 10 times last season, 18-plus nine times, and was at 20 or more points in six contests. Garcia pulled down eight-plus rebounds in 10 games and was at 10 or more in five contests. The Prior Lake, MN, native was the Big East Freshman of the Week three times.

He led the Golden Eagles to an upset win over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center in February when he scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



