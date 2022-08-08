THI TV: Defensive Line Sideline Cam

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s first two practices of fall camp and shot the following video of the Tar Heels’ defensive line doing some drills.

The Tar Heels opened practice July 29 and play their first game August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M.

Carolina finished last season 6-7, but brought back Gene Chizik to take over the defense.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************