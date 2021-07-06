THI TV: Des Evans | UNC Football ISO Series

THI continues our offseason look at the North Carolina football program focusing on individual players as staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look at multiple individual North Carolina Tar Heels with clips, images, and their takes on the players for the 2021 team that has very high aspirations.

So here is the eleventh installment as Jacob and AJ discuss sophomore defensive end/OLB Des Evans.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

*Video clips by Kevin Roy.