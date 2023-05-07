Michael Merdinger, a 2-star class of 2024 quarterback who attends Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Sunday.

At 6-foot-2 and 183 pounds, Merdinger chose the Tar Heels over offers from Minnesota and Georgia Tech, among others. He’s ranked where he is currently because Merdinger was a backup for 2023 UCF signee Dylan Rizk, who is the No. 21 QB in his class.

Merdinger was his backup but still played some. However, he was the top performer at an Elite 11 camp in April, and is expected to rise in the rankings this summer.

Merdinger is UNC’s 13th commitment for its class of 2024.

