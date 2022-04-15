THI TV: Drake Maye ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, who is battling sophomore Jacolby Criswell for the starting role to replace Sam Howell, who has moved on to the NFL.

As a true freshman last season, Maye saw action in four games: Georgia State; Duke; Wofford; and South Carolina. He played a total of 41 snaps completing 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, and running the ball six times for 62 yards.

Maye was a 4star prospect in high school in Charlotte and is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke Maye and son of former UNC starting quarterback Mark Maye.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.