THI TV: Drake Maye Spring Football ISO Video

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s first football practice of the spring on Tuesday morning and shot an isolation video of redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye.

Sticking with UNC rules allowing no more than two minutes and 30 seconds of video a day from practice, we put the camera on Maye for the duration of a specific drill and included a couple of other passes he threw.

Maye is battling Jacolby Criswell and true freshman Conner Harrell for the starting QB roll.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

