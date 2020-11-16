TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Dyami Brown ISO Video From UNC's Win Over Wake

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown turned in another amazing performance during a 59-53 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and THI was on hand to capture it with this isolation video.

Two weeks after catching 11 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns, Brown caught eight passes for 163 yards and two scores versus the Demon Deacons. Brown, who caught 51 passes for 1,034 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, now has 45 receptions for 829 yards and eight scores this season.