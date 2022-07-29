THI TV: Everything Mack Brown Said After The First Practice

********************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL- North Carolina held its first official practice in the Koman Practice Complex on Friday in preparation for the season opener on August 27 against Florida A&M, and afterward, UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media to discuss practice number one and field questions about his team.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 6-7 season in which they concluded with a loss to South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. UNC opened the campaign ranked No. 10 in the nation. But Brown has maintained in interviews in June, and earlier this month, that the current team had a better offseason because of improved leadership and accountability.

In addition, Brown said cohesive among the coaching staff, the players across the board being more advanced in understanding the systems in place, have the Heels well-positioned with camp opening.

Above is the video of what Brown had to say, and below is a full transcript from his Q&A session:

North Carolina has two games away from home in the first three matchups at Appalachian State and Georgia State, the latter of which is located in downtown Atlanta. To prepare his team for the heat, Brown has been closely monitoring the weather for the cities they will play in. It also helps to push the players in practice through similar elements they may face once the games get going.

“First practice better be good, or you're going to have a long year, and we say that every year but this one was good. Guys are in great shape. You've got to thank the nutrition staff and the strength staff, and the medical staff for working so hard all summer and since spring practice to get these guys ready to play today.

“It was obviously very, very hot. We've got two noon games in the first three. It was 86 degrees out there today on our turf. I checked it in Atlanta, where we'll be playing on turf with Georgia State at noon at 12:05, and it was 86 degrees, so this is great preparation for the heat that we're gonna have down there.

“I did check Appalachian State, and it was 73, so there's just a big difference. But the kids have to understand that difference going forward, and then we'll check the heat every day at these times, and we'll check the heat for the 8:00 o'clock game as well. We're telling the guys it's the one that practices the best who's gonna play. The bench is our friend. We're not trying to get a depth chart to please you.

“We're trying to get a depth chart to win games. We're not worried about who's at those positions if we've got three guys at that position, we are going to rotate them. If they are good enough to play. But they've got to earn the right to be good enough to play, and that's being accountable. It goes back to the guys, did a great job with you got to be passionate enough to win. You've got to be accountable and everything you do. And that is easy for us to say you miss class, you were late, you didn't eat the meal you were supposed to eat, so we were keeping an accountability list with every one of them on every little thing they do.

“And then last is toughness; you can't make the club in the tub. If you're not out here in practice and especially in shorts or if you got hurt today, we can't plan only playing because we can't give you enough practice time to take away from somebody who is going to be playing, simply because you're not able to handle the pressure of playing with some pain.

"But the guys are responding well. I like where we're going and leadership. I've always said you can learn to play football in shorts, but you can't play. You can't learn to swim without a pool, without water, so we've got a couple of days here to get them ready to start competing. We talked about today our job really is to teach each one of them how to compete in this tough world, that's our job. Last year's team didn't compete all the time.

“They were inconsistent, and then we can't do that, so we have got to have a coaching staff and a team that competes every week and brings it every week. If the other teams are better than you, you do everything you can, and you get beat, I can handle that. But you should never lose to somebody that's not as good as you are because you don't compete, and that's the message that this team is going to have.”

Brown on the positive vibes from spring practice and summer PLPs carrying over to today's practice session, noting that the coaching staff has improved chemistry this year:

“We will obviously sit down for the next two hours and watch it all. I saw the effort. I didn't see people pulling themselves out. I saw good organization for the coaches. There's absolutely no doubt our coaches are more cohesive right now than they've been as a staff. That's offense, defense together, kicking game everybody's worked with each other enough at some point. That everybody is getting along and moving in the same direction that's exciting.”

Brown on why there is more cohesion among the staff this season:

“If you look at offensively, you've got Larry Porter and Phil Longo worked with Jack Bicknell. You start looking at John Lilly. He can get along with anybody. He's maybe the nicest man I've ever met. And Lonnie's been with Phil and now John for two years with Phil and Larry for two years, so that's all been smooth. I think the biggest thing is the play caller, the running back coach, and the offensive line coach all have history, and it's a really good history, and it's a positive history. And they all really believe in this offense, and that makes that better.

“Gene (Chizik) has worked with about all the guys on defense. He knows all of them. He and Charlton are a powerful team together. And the other guys, Tommy (Thigpen) worked for Gene at Auburn. Dre’ (Bly) loved Charlton and Gene when they were here came and chatted with them. Tim cross knew Gene at Texas, so I just feel like the whole thing right now is smoother and easier. Not that it was bad before, but maybe this wins another game that we're all on the same page.”

Brown on how quarterbacks Jacolby Criswell and Drake Maye will split reps, during their competition to see who wins the role at QB1:

“Drake and Jacolby are actually sharing the first and second team reps equally. They're rotating, the reason he saw him rotate is both of them play with both groups and then Connors coming in and getting the third reps.”

Brown on what he liked from the quarterbacks and others:

“I thought both were what we think. They both are good. They both are very talented. There are some young receivers. I thought Dre (Andre) Greene really stepped up, he's what we thought he was. He's tall, he can run, he can catch. He made a bunch of acrobatic catches behind him, so he's got a chance to help us early. Doc (Tychaun) Chapman can run. But as you look at quarterbacks, you have to look at who they are working with, also, did he run the right route? Was it deep enough? Did he cut it off too short?

“But I thought both of them looked good. Phil and I talked about it. We will press both of those quarterbacks really hard every day, and it will be easier to determine who's moving the ball when we put pads on. And we will take the one with the most success in the preseason with everything gene and the defensive staff can bring against them and put them in as the starter that first game.”

How hard is it for a first-year player who came in late June to contribute in the fall?

“The guys that came in January, and there were eight of them. If you just think they've been through a semester, now two semesters or three semesters of college really because you get two in the summer and one in the spring. So they understand going to class. They've been through an offseason program. They've also been through a program with your strength staff, but also your nutrition. So, they've changed too. They are with their bodies and probably most importantly, they hit 15 days of spring practice with their coach.

“They're so far ahead of the guys that came in late June or early July. This is the first practice for all of those guys that came in and the late June, so their eyes had to be this big today. So, we told them don't worry about it, go play and learn how to practice and work your way in, but they're obviously behind if they don't come in January.”

How can he preserve the confidence of the quarterback who doesn't win the battle?

“Most of the time, you are trying to get your quarterback confidence. Like with Sam (Howell) when he became the guy, everything was, ‘let's be simple, let's get him ready for an opening ball game as a true freshman.’ These two have been here. Drake's been here a year and a half, Jacolby has been here two years and a half, so there's no holding back.

“We're not worried about their confidence; we're worried about separating, so we're bringing it all. We're disguising, we're blitzing, and we're putting them in game-type positions to see how they handle it. Then we're telling them, you're gonna tell us who should start, we're not going to tell, you will determine that.”

When would you like to name a starter?

“With Sam, I thought it was important to announce him when he had a chance to talk to you all before the first game. That was ten days, I think, before the game, and he had a press conference on that Monday. I thought he didn't need to be sitting there like this and nobody knowing he was a starter. I thought he needed to get that pressure out of the way, you are the starter, here we go. So, what we'll probably do is look up a similar timetable.

“I've never been one of those guys that says let's hold it till the game and maybe we will maybe that's what Phil thinks will be best for these two. I've always said they're the same guy they do the same things. They're gonna run the same offense, so I don't think it's an advantage for us not to tell Florida A&M whose playing if we feel like it's an advantage for them to get that out of the way, and then they have a full week to be the guy.”

Zach Rice played guard and tackle in practice. This is Brown's explanation as to why Rice is learning two positions.

“Jack Bicknell is really, really good in my opinion with bringing information from the NFL back down. And one of the things he said that I didn't even realize you have seven offensive linemen in the NFL, so if you're gonna play, you have to play guard and tackle. He said I had seven my first game one of them got hurt, so now I'm playing with six guys. So he wants to double teach everyone, and then we have really, really pushing getting as many of the quote guys that the coaches trust to play by saying hey get out. We don't care when it is.

“Where we've been for two years (or) three years we've been saying keep him out of the game inside the 20s on both ends. Make sure he's in. We want to be able to say get him, that guys a little tired, get him. And not having to worry about who they are, or what they do. Let our coaches call plays with whoever's in there and Zach can do both. He's a very mature young guy. We've also got Spencer Rolland that we need to look at tackle because we haven't seen him at this level.

“And that'll be a real process for us and for him going through, but you've got, William Barnes, who can play both. You've got Trevyon Green that can play both there are a lot of guys that have the ability in the length to play both, and we're gonna start working those. Trevyon Green played guard in the spring, and he played tackle. So, will play him a little more tackle right now. We need to look at Spencer, so that also gives us some time to get Zach more reps at guard.”

Leadership is an attribute Brown on which wants his team to improve. During Friday's practice, many older guys took on a leadership role to help the younger player adjust faster. Brown on leadership.

“Yeah, we have really, really worked hard on leadership this year. We thought it was inconsistent again last year, if your leadership is inconsistent that's what happened. I obviously didn't do my job last year at the level I need to do it because if you're good enough to beat some of the teams we beat or be in a position to beat them, then that's my fault. So we have gone back and in every case and talked to the older guys about its your responsibility to lead.

“We say it all the time, but a player Led team is a better team than a coach Led team because we can't be on the field with you we're not in the locker room all the time we're sure not out with you on Thursday night. So the guys are doing a very good job or have in the offseason of stepping up and leading and saying no don't do that. I heard Kaimon Rucker say to Des Evans today here you are on the line, get back. And they're responding to that better.

“The first couple of years, we've had sensitivity when one would ask another one to do something. It'd be like heck man leave me alone, and they're not doing that now they're listening, and they're understanding. We've told them we need to do things that help us win. If it doesn't help us win, don't you do it. And that's it, and that's what they have to ask themselves every time. We had a really strong meeting last night about discipline, leadership, doing everything this team can do, and trying to make sure that we work together.

“Like I said, it's not about whether you're happy or not. It's about winning games, and then that's what we got to work on.”

Brown on how Maye and Criswell have handled the competition off the field.

“Drake and Jacolby are both great young guys. They both have over a 3.0 (GPA). They were both very successful in high school. They have handled it amazingly well. They like each other. They are buddies. They hang out. As they have said they compete as hard as they can against each other on the field, but off the field, they are buddies. We have talked to them about it, it's going to be tough for one of you.

“There will be a guy who steps up and a guy who doesn't. And the guy who doesn't get the starting job has to be ready to go at any minute because if the starter doesn't play well, they are good enough and close enough that you put the other one in.”

What does Brown see from the defensive line that he didn't see three years ago?

“I see all of them have a chance to play. We have to play as good as we look, or better. We walk off the bus looking really good. To do that, give us ten plays, give us 15 plays. But we've got nine guys there who can play, but they need to play we need to go. You got to play good if you are going to play.

“If you think about it, Keeshawn Silver has gone through injuries and a high weight gain, its really slowed him down. He's down to 315 pounds now, he's well, he's healthy. He is adjusting to his big body. Kedrick Bingley-Jones has had three operations since he's been here. He was a great prospect who hasn't had a chance to get on the field. He's in great shape, he was 335, and now he is 315. So when you start looking at those guys. Guys like Des Evans. He is 6'5 and not he is 265and he looked really good rushing the passer today, now we are not in pads, but when you have the ability to rush the passer, you have the ability to get there. Kaimon Rucker did some good things there.

“I feel like right now we have enough depth there with Jahvaree Ritzie. He can play inside, or power end, or three-technique. We got some big bodies that can play nose. Those guys have been working on getting there the last few years. They should be good now. We should be really, really good upfront.”

Brown on trying to cut the running back rotation from six to three.

“We are going to try and get to three, and that's hard. Two of those are freshmen, so how much work can you get them? We are going to have to hit them some and turn them loose and see if they can control the ball and have good ball security at their age with people getting after them. We feel like all six are good, and we want to play three.

“British (Brooks) is the one with the most experience and he is the best blocker and he is the most secure with the ball, so he will probably have one of those spots when we get done, and we gotta figure out who the other guys are, a lot of those guys have had injuries, so that may separate them some. We've said one of the key things for Coach Porter at running back is separating his guys. Who are the guys who can make plays with the ball in space, who are the guys who can break tackles and get yards after tackle inside? It's a good situation to have, but one we have to work through. We told the guys, there are six of you that are good enough, now we have to put you in enough positions to figure out who they are, it's just like Andre Greene.

“People say is it fair to bring in a freshman and put him right in, if he's 6'3 and can fly and can catch, then yes. If he helps us win. It's all about helping us win. So that's what the discussions have been about; it hasn't been about the country club. It isn't about hanging out together without buddies. It's about discipline, this is about toughness, this is about who gives us the best chance to win the games.”

Brown on the advantages and disadvantages of having a 'week0' matchup.

“It's a really good situation for us because we will have an extra week of practice more than Appalachian State, more than Georgia State. Then we have an open date before Notre Dame. The positive is so very obvious. It's a positive at every check. Our guys went home for a week. I don't know if it would have been healthy for them to be home for two weeks. They came back and it was the perfect amount of time to let them get away, get some rest and come back to work.

“The negative is it makes your season longer for your coaches and your players, so we will have to look at how we handle open dates. We have another one so we have to look at the amount of time on the field, and take some time for them, so that's the concern is you have an extra week during the season more than anybody else.”

On the close losses last season and correcting what went wrong, question piggybacking on the previous answer.

“I really like it in this situation this year. I don't know if I would like it every year. I will tell you that in December, but right now I think it's perfect for us. The quarterbacks have a game at home before they go on the road. I checked it last night I think we are 7-12 on the road, and that's in games that are seven points or less. So that's what I talked about last night. I took every game that we lost with seven points or less. I put up the amount of time that was left in the game.

“I put up the opportunity we have to win, and it's a whole bunch of games. And I told them, we have to figure out whatever that is, whether it's coaching, discipline, confidence, we have to start winning close games, especially on the road. And if we had done that, we wouldn't be sitting here talking about what we need to do.7-12 on the road, and 1-8 in games decided by seven points or less, that's poor coaching, and we got to do a better job. When your team is good enough to get down to the fourth quarter, we always won those at Texas.

“I think we won 20 and lost three, and we haven't done that here, so that's our next step. If we had won those tight games. We would be a top ten team, but we haven't and that has made us a team that is just average.”