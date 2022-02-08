THI TV: Hubert Davis Clemson Postgame Presser

CLEMSON, SC - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 79-77 win over Clemson on Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 16 points while Brady Manek had 11 points, Leaky Black had 11 points, and Caleb Love added 10 points.

UNC improves to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in the ACC while the Tigers drop to 12-11 overall and 4-8 in the ACC.