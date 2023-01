LOUISVILLE, KY – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 80-59 win over Louisville on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center.

Armando Bacot returned to action to lead the Tar Heels with a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds. D'Marco Dunn scored a career high of 14 points. Puff Johnson and RJ Davis each scored 12 points. Caleb Love added 10 points.

UNC improves to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. Louisville falls to 2-16 and 0-7.